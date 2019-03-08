State trooper hospitalized following possible fentanyl exposure in Norwell

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a trooper was possibly exposed to fentanyl in Norwell.

The possible exposure occurred following the arrest of a woman on West Street about 1:40 a.m.

State police say a substance was found on the woman’s clothing during the booking process that she identified as fentanyl.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, was taken to South Shore Hospital as a precaution.

A Hazmat team has responded to the barracks to ensure that the substance is safely removed.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

