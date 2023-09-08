BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An overwhelming show of support met Massachusetts State Trooper Matthew McRae on Thursday as McRae returned home for the first time since he was involved in a serious crash while vacationing in Utah.

According to officials, McRae was critically hurt while visiting family in Salt Lake City last month when a drunk driver crashed into a rideshare car he was in.

Just under two weeks after the crash, dozens of state and local police showed up at Hanscom Airport as the MedFlight jet with McRae inside landed Thursday.

“We’re just proud of this country and this state and the ability that the citizens have come together, along with our local first responders, MedFlight and everybody else that just helped assist us in getting our trooper home,” said Patrick McNamara, union president for the Massachusetts State Police Association.

7NEWS cameras were then rolling as McRae’s ambulance arrived at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center with a full escort from the state police.

“We are just proud to be able to get him here,” McNamara said. “He has a long road ahead of him.”

Family friends said McRae suffered several broken bones in the crash last month, including a broken neck and a spinal injury.

“What we’re trying to do right now is to restore him to have a functioning lifestyle,” McNamara said. “If we get to that point, I think that’s great.”

As McRae now continues his recovery here at home, officials are making sure his family is taken care of.

“We have just incredible people here in Massachusetts that are doing everything they can to just support the cause,” McNamara said.

McRae has only been with the Massachusetts State Police since 2020. So, the union is currently working to make sure McRae and his family are financially taken care of during his recovery.

There is a GoFundMe campaign set up to help McRae’s family. Learn more here.

