NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Route 115 in Norfolk, officials said.

The trooper, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash, which occurred around 9 a.m., state police said.

The operator of the other vehicle was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

MSP cruiser involved in 2 car crash on Rt. 115 #Norfolk. Tpr transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Oper of other vehicle evaluated by EMS at the scene. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 8, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)