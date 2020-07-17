State trooper injured in 4-vehicle crash on Mass. Pike in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Mass. Pike in Framingham on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of the highway near Exit 12 around 7 a.m. found four damaged vehicles, including a cruiser and box truck, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Video from the scene showed significant damage to the front end of the cruiser.

The trooper, who suffered a laceration, was said to be conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the box truck told 7NEWS that the trooper swerved to avoid another vehicle and bounced off the guardrail.

“He bounced off the guardrail, hit the back of my truck, spun around, and hit another car,” the driver said.

There were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the crash is not clear but heavy rain was falling in the area at the time.

An investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE from @MassStatePolice – Trooper is being treated for a laceration. He was conscious and alert when transported. There were 4 vehicles in all involved in the crash (including the cruiser). Investigation is ongoing. @7News — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) July 17, 2020

State trooper injured in a crash this morning on the pike. Unclear the extentof the injuries. Multiple other cars involved. Traffic was slowed, appears to be moving now. @7News pic.twitter.com/fRYjL6kA3d — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) July 17, 2020

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)