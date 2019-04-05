Police: Distracted driver rear-ended trooper on Mass. Pike in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A state trooper was injured early Friday morning when their cruiser was rear-ended by a distracted driver near the Prudential Tunnel, police said.

The crash occurred about 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike, which carries traffic into Boston.

The trooper, whose name was not released, was treated for minor injuries at Mass General Hospital.

State police say the driver who hit him will be ticketed for distracted driving after investigators determined they were looking at their GPS.

Three travel lanes were shut down as emergency crews responded to the scene. The highway has since been reopened.

