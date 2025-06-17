CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Chicopee last week is now out of the hospital.

Massachusetts State Police say Trooper Sean Clark is now at a rehab facility and will stay there as he continues his recovery.

Trooper Clark was hit by a car last Tuesday while conducting a traffic stop on the Mass Pike.

He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

A Springfield woman is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, causing serious bodily injury.

