TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Tewksbury Wednesday, according to 7News sources.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-495 in the afternoon.

7News sources said the trooper, who was in an unmarked vehicle at the time, sustained minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox