TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Tewksbury Wednesday, according to 7News sources.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-495 in the afternoon.

7News sources said the trooper, who was in an unmarked vehicle at the time, sustained minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

