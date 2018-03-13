State trooper injured in multi-vehicle pileup on Mass Pike, officials say

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Charlton fire officials say a Massachusetts State Trooper was injured Tuesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle pileup on the Mass Pike.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway near exit 10 in Auburn.

Photos from the scene showed several damaged vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, sedan and box truck.

The trooper was taken to UMass Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Snowy roads likely played a role in the crash.

