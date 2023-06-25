MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper was injured and transported to a Boston hospital after responding to a motorcycle accident on Route 93 North in Milton.

Massachusetts State Police said an approaching vehicle caused a “secondary crash” around 3:15 a.m. between Exits 3 and 4. The incident closed three lanes.

As of 6:30 a.m., officials said that all lanes are now open.

Massachusetts State Police said the investigation is ongoing.

