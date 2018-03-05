WEST NEWBURY, Mass. (WHDH) – A state trooper was involved in a crash on Interstate 95 south at exit 56 in West Newbury.

Sky 7 HD was over the scene where a white car was visibly damaged. The car’s front was smashed in and a State Police cruiser’s back bumper was torn off.

State Police tell 7News that no one was hurt.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)