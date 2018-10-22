PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state trooper responding to a car breakdown in Peabody went above and beyond to make sure the children inside the vehicle remained calm.

A viewer sent in pictures of the scene to 7News after witnessing the kind act Saturday around 2:40 p.m. on Route 128.

The trooper was captured holding the hands of the two children impacted by the breakdown.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)