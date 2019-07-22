State trooper offers helping hand to motorist with flat tire on horse trailer

(WHDH) — A big-hearted state trooper stopped to help a motorist who found themselves dealing with a flat tire on their horse trailer in the sweltering heat.

Trooper John Areche, a recent graduate of the 84th Recruit Training Troop, assisted the motorist on the side of the Mass. Pike, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

“With 90+ degree heat with a horse inside the trailer and a flat tire, Trooper Areche didn’t want the horse getting heat exhaustion, or having it graze beside the passing cars, so he expedited getting the vehicle and trailer back on the road,” the post read. “Great work with showing true dedication to duty.”

