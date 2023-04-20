BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is recovering after being struck by a vehicle in Brookline while on a motorcycle, officials say.

An MSP spokesperson said it was around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday when a member of the state police’s Motorcycle Unit was hit by a vehicle on Hammond Pond Parkway while providing an escort.

According to the spokesperson, the trooper was taken to a local hospital for injuries that “appear to be minor at this time.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No details on the condition of the vehicle’s driver or if any charges were filed have been released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)