State trooper pleads guilty in overtime abuse scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspended state trooper pleaded guilty Friday to being paid $5,900 for overtime hours he didn’t work, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s Office.

Kevin Sweeney, 40, of Braintree, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds and one count of wire fraud, officials said.

U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for Dec. 11, 2018.

Prosecutors say Sweeney was stationed at Troop E, which was disbanded earlier this year amid an investigation into overtime abuse, and earned $249,407 int 2015, which included approximately $111,808 in overtime pay.

In 2016, Sweeney earned $218,512, which included approximately $95,895 in overtime pay, and he admitted that between Sept. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2016, he was paid over $5,900 for overtime shifts that he either did not work at all or from which he left early, according to the statement from Lelling’s office.

He concealed his fraud by submitting fraudulent citations designed to create the appearance that he had worked overtime hours that he had not, and falsely claimed in MSP paperwork and payroll entries that he had worked the entirety of his overtime shifts, according to officials.

Sweeney is the sixth trooper charged as a result of the ongoing investigation.

The charge of theft of government funds provides for a sentence of no greater than 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss.

