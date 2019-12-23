State trooper pleads guilty to stealing nearly $30K in overtime scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former state trooper has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $30,000 in fake overtime payments over two years while working on the Mass Pike, officials said Monday.

John Giulino, 69, of Lanesborough, pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny of more than $250, two counts of procurement fraud and two counts of making false claims in Suffolk Superior Court. He was sentenced to two years probation and 100 hours of community service, and ordered to pay $29,108 in restitution.

Giulino, a lieutenant in Troop E and the commander of the Westfield barracks, submit overtime claims for shifts he didn’t work or from which he left early. The shifts were run through a program intended to crack down on excessive speeding and aggressive driving and Giulino submitted fake traffic citations to make it look like he was working during those shifts.

In 2015, Giulino was paid more than $215,000 including more than $66,000 in overtime pay, of which $18,000 was fraudulent. In 2016, Giulino earned more than $212,000 including more than $53,000 in overtime pay, of which at least $10,000.

