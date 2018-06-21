State trooper possibly exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop in Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH) — A state trooper who was potentially exposed to fentanyl during an overnight traffic stop in Barnstable was rushed to the hospital.

The trooper frisked 37-year-old Arthur Ashley of New Bedford during a traffic stop at Old Colony Road and South Street just after midnight when he noticed a powdery substance on himself and began to get light headed, state police said.

Paramedics transported the trooper and Ashley, who reportedly showed possible overdose symptoms, to Cape Cod Hospital.

The trooper was examined and released from the hospital around 2:30 a.m.

Ashley, who had an outstanding warrant, was also released and taken to the state police barracks in Yarmouth, state police said.

Ashley is expected to be arraigned on the warrant Thursday.

It is unclear if he will also face drug charges.

