RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to recover after a crash involved their cruiser in Randolph on Sunday.

State Police said the trooper was conscious and alert after the crash occurred on Route 93 north, between Routes 28 and 24.

What led up to the crash is still under investigation, but a State Police spokesperson said a Crime Scene Services team and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section were dispatched for the incident.

During the response, Route 93 north was temporarily closed down between exits 7 and 6 for some time after 8 p.m. before the scene was later cleared.

Details on what other vehicle may have been involved have not been released.

