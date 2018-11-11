State trooper recovering after driver slams into back of cruiser

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper is recovering after a driver smashed into the back of his cruiser Saturday night.

The crash happened on the northbound side on Interstate 93 in Andover just before the 495 ramp, police say.

The trooper was not seriously hurt, according to authorities, however, the cruiser suffered heavy damage.

There is no word on any other injuries, or if the driver will face any charges.

