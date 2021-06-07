WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper has been relieved of his duty after he was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic assault in Wrentham on Saturday night.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, will remain off the job pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigation, a state police spokesperson announced Monday.

“The trooper, per department order, is unable to assume the duties and responsibilities of the state police until further notice,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

An internal hearing is planned for this week.

There were no additional details immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)