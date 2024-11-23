(WHDH) — A Massachusetts state trooper has been relieved of duty amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, officials said.

Trooper Terence Kent, who graduated from the State Police Academy in August 2017, had been previously suspended in 2023 and forfeited 38 days as the result of an internal affairs investigation regarding abandoning an assigned post.

Kent has been relieved of duty and suspended without pay effective Thursday.

In a statement, state police said, “The Massachusetts State Police does not tolerate any form of sexual misconduct, and we hold our members accountable to the highest professional standards. When these serious allegations came to our attention, the Department immediately relieved the accused trooper of duty, opened an internal affairs investigation, and suspended him without pay following his duty status hearing. We remain fully committed to cooperating with the Lexington Police Department who are conducting an independent investigation with the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.”

