HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A baby deer was safely reunited with its mother thanks to the efforts of a big-hearted state trooper.

Trooper Nicholas Germain saved the fawn from the left lane of Interstate 91 in Holyoke on Wednesday and released in nearby, where it was reunited with its mother.

The agency shared photos of the close encounter on its Facebook page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)