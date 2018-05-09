State trooper rescues injured bird struck by truck

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state trooper rescued a bird that was struck by a truck Wednesday in Sturbridge, police said.

A tractor-trailer driver from New Jersey called police around 2:40 p.m. to report he had just hit a bird while on Route 84.

Trooper Sergio Figueiredo, Trooper Rob Ryan and Trooper Stephen McDonald responded to the scene and found an injured bird in the road.

Figueiredo scooped the bird up in a blanket and transported it to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Grafton, where wildlife workers identified it as an osprey, police said.

A pin will be inserted into the bird’s wing and it will be set free when healthy.

“Strong work, Troopers Figueiredo, Ryan, and McDonald! We also thank the trucker who cared enough about the osprey to call us and report what happened. Because of them, this little guy has a wing and a prayer. We are rooting for him and will provide updates whenever possible,” police said in a Facebook post.

