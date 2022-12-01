MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Trooper rescued an injured owl in Middleton on Wednesday.

The Trooper was driving along Route 62 in Middleton when he spotted several people standing around the injured owl.

He stopped his cruiser and placed “Ozzy the owl” in the front seat while he drove to a rehabilitation facility in Gloucester.

Vets at the facility will care for Ozzy until he is ready to be released back into the wild.

