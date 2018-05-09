State trooper rescues pup ‘hot doggin’ it’ down highway in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A state trooper used homemade deer jerky to rescue a pup that was “hot doggin’ it” down a highway in Worcester Wednesday morning, police said.

Trooper Nick D’Angelo responded to Interstate 190 after several motorists reported a dog running loose in the middle of the highway.

When D’Angelo arrived, he found several motorists that had stopped in an attempt to capture the dog, whose name was Dozier. He then whipped out the jerky and successfully lured Dozier to safety.

Dozier “seemed very grateful for the morning snack,” police said. His owner has been located and he was safely returned.

“Always great making new friends, two and four-legged (even if it took a jerky bribe)!” police said.

