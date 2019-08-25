State Trooper saves injured Bald Eagle from I-95 in Portsmouth, NH

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire State Police Trooper saved an injured Bald Eagle from I-95 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Sunday.

N.H. State Police posted on their official Facebook page pictures of Trooper Dobson of Troop A holding the Bald Eagle he saved.

Troopers say the Bald Eagle was struck by a vehicle but was alert.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Officer Benvenuti was on scene to help.

