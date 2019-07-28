State Trooper seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A member of the Massachusetts State Police Motorcycle Unit has been seriously injured after crashing while on duty in Canton Sunday evening.

State police say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on the ramp from Route 95 northbound to Route 95/128 northbound.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, state police say.

The trooper, a male, was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

No further information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)