EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle driven by a state trooper in East Boston early Saturday morning.

A trooper working a detail assignment struck the woman while driving through the intersection of Bennington and Vienna streets about 5:30 a.m., according to state police.

The 58-year-old woman, who was crossing the street to get to work, was taken to Mass. General Hospital to be treated for what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The trooper was also taken to Mass. General Hospital for emotional distress.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

