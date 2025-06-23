REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper was hit by a motorcycle in Revere and was seriously injured Monday afternoon, according to state police.

State police say right before 5 p.m., a motorcycle driver struck a state trooper on Revere Beach Boulevard in front of the Revere Barracks which left him seriously injured.

Officials say a preliminary investigation showed the motorcycle appeared to be stolen. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

“I saw an officer on the ground right in the street,” said Harry Shekhel, a witness. “And from what I could tell, he was in really, really bad shape. He wasn’t moving. And somebody said he was bleeding from his head… From what I understand, that officer was hit by a motorcycle.. Full tilt.”

An investigation is ongoing.

