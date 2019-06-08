State trooper tails runaway dog on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A state trooper and some concerned citizens tailed a runaway dog on busy Interstate 93 in Boston Friday.

Trooper Stephen Browning was called to the northbound side of the highway around 2:45 p.m. where a miniature greyhound was wreaking havoc on traffic.

Several drivers stopped to try and corral the pup, but the runaway took his new title seriously and took off at a full sprint every time.

Browning was eventually able to catch the dog and reunite it with its owner.

It is unclear how the dog ended up on the highway in the first place.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)