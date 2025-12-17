BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state trooper was hit by a car in Billerica Wednesday afternoon, according to the Billerica police department.

Police said the car that struck the trooper also hit two other cars before taking off from the scene.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with what officials believe are non-life-threatening injuries. Two other people on the scene refused medical treatment.

Billerica police said they believe they found the car involved in the crash.

