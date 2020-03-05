State troopers conduct ‘well-being check’ on sun-bathing seal in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts State Police Troopers conducted a “well-being check” on a sunbathing seal Thursday.

The two troopers were dispatched to Winthrop Beach for reports of a possible stranding, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

However, when the two arrived, they determined the animal was not in distress and after consulting the town’s animal control officer decided to leave well enough alone.

The troopers stopped for a quick photo op with their new friend before taking off.

They checked back periodically the ensure the seal made its way back into the water.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)