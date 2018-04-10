State troopers conducting patrols in Brockton arrest 3, recover loaded gun

BROCKTON (WHDH) - State troopers conducting additional patrols in Brockton are already making a difference, arresting three men Monday night and seizing a loaded gun, officials said.

Hours after Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz received approval from additional state police patrols in the wake of a sudden surge in street violence, troopers assisted Brockton cops with a car chase about 4:45 p.m. and helped arrest three of the four men who jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, according to Cruz’s office.

Delven Carvalho-Centeio, 19, of Brockton; Samael Mathieu, 21, of Brockton, and Daniel Barbosa, 23, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, were arrested on weapons charges.

Police recovered a 9mm Smith and Wesson firearm that had been reported stolen and was found loaded with one round in the chamber.

All three men are expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

This is a developing news story, 7News will post additional information as it becomes available.

