BOSTON (WHDH) - Three quick-thinking state troopers helped a mother deliver a baby girl in the parking lot of a barracks in Boston Tuesday, officials said.

A Malden couple pulled into the barracks parking lot off Leverett Circle around 6:30 p.m. after being directed there by a 911 dispatcher who determined they weren’t going to make it to the hospital in time, state police said.

Troopers Stephen Kavol, Anthony Wosny and Robert Foley met the couple in the lot and successfully delivered the newborn.

Following the birth, Boston EMS transported the parents and baby to Massachusetts General Hospital.

