CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - According to 7NEWS sources, two people were shot in the area of Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Monday.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area of River Street and Memorial Drive for reports of shots fired. Officials say state troopers became involved and one person was injured in the shooting.

It is unknown at this time the severity of the injuries or if any arrests have been made.

Cambridge police are asking residents to avoid the area and say there is no ongoing danger to the public.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



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