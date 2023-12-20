BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A retired state trooper in Braintree recently received some big support just in time for the holidays after fellow troopers stepped in to help him out.

Rich White retired from the force in 2018 at the age of 58. Just two months later, he was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s, which soon made simple tasks like leaving the home challenging.

Seeking to lend a hand, the State Police Commissioned Officers Association raised thousands of dollars for a new ramp to help White get in and out of his home.

“He will always be part of the team,” said State Police Lieutenant Daniel Popovich. “He will always be part of the state police and we don’t forget our members.”

A former boat captain and member of the dive team, White’s career was filled with notable missions, including the recovery of John F. Kennedy Jr.’s plane.

“He was a great teacher and an awesome mentor,” Popovich said.

After his diagnosis, White’s wife, Heidi, said he was losing words. He has also started using a wheelchair more.

“It’s hard seeing him like this,” Popovich said of White. “Richie was always in a good mood, always very professional.”

In addition to the ramp, state troopers raised enough money to repair White’s bathroom, widen door frames and pave his driveway.

Following their fundraising effort, fellow troopers paid a special visit to White to celebrate with him.

“I could see in his eyes, he knew,” Heidi said of her husband’s reaction to the gesture. “He looked at the bus and I knew he knew that was what it was.”

Heidi continued, saying White knew “that all these people were here for him.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)