State votes to give education commissioner authority to reopen schools for in-person learning

BOSTON (WHDH) - The state Board of Education on Friday voted to give Education Commissioner Jeff Riley the emergency authority to reopen schools for in-person learning.

In an 8-3 vote, the board granted Riley the power to decide when hybrid and remote models will no longer count towards required student learning time hours.

Riley wants to initially bring elementary school students across the state back to class for full-time learning starting on April 1.

Parents and guardians will have the option for the rest of this school year to select a remote learning model for their children, and learning hours for those students will continue to count for structured learning time.

As of last month, nearly 80 percent of Bay State school districts were providing at least some in-person instruction to students through an in-person or hybrid model.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden told states to prioritize vaccinating all teachers during the month of March.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)