PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State government workers in Rhode Island could soon be receiving a bonus for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Democratic Gov. Daniel McKee’s administration has reached a tentative agreement with AFSCME Council 94 on a new contract that includes a provision paying workers $3,000 for getting immunized, WPRI-TV reports.

J. Michael Downey, president of the state’s largest state workers union, said Thursday that union members will vote on the proposed four-year deal Dec. 2.

Downey told the station that the agreement calls for an initial $1,500 payment to vaccinated workers following next month’s vote and an additional $1,500 payment in July.

The McKee administration declined to comment, citing the ongoing contract negotiations.

Rhode Island mandated health care workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, but didn’t issue any mandate on state workers.

In neighboring Massachusetts, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order earlier this year ordering more than 40,000 state workers to get vaccinated by Oct. 17.

