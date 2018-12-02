Statehouse Christmas tree dedicated to military families

BOSTON (AP) — Gold Star families will be the guests of honor at the Statehouse Christmas tree lighting.

Massachusetts families who have lost loved ones in military service are scheduled to join Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, the state’s first lady Lauren Baker and other officials for the ceremony in Memorial Hall on Tuesday.

Dedicating the Statehouse tree to Gold Star families has become an annual tradition on Beacon Hill. The event is hosted by Military Friends Foundation, a nonprofit that formed after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Emond, a 39-year-old Fall River native, was among three U.S. service members killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan last Tuesday. Emond helped to create Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, another organization that works closely with military families.

