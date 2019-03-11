State’s 12th recreational marijuana shop to open in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The state’s 11th recreational pot shop will open in Lowell.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission issued a notice Monday authorizing Patriot Care to begin operations as early as Friday, March 15.

Other retail locations include Gardner, Fall River, Salem, Leicester, Northampton, Wareham, Hudson, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Uxbridge, and Easthampton.

Today @MA_Cannabis issued a notice authorizing Patriot Care Corp. in Lowell to commence adult-use retail operations in three calendar days (Friday, 3/15) or later. More information: https://t.co/EdC4fpsOUu — Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (@MA_Cannabis) March 11, 2019

