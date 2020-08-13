State’s 2 largest school districts shape plans for fall restart

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The two largest districts in the state are getting closer to what schools could look like come fall.

In a unanimous vote, the Worcester School Committee decided that students will take part in remote learning for the first quarter of the year which ends in mid-November.

“I think it is the right decision,” Mayor Joseph Petty said. “Worked hard to get there. We worked for over three months to make this decision and I think it’s the right decision when you see what is happening in other school districts across the country.”

Teachers will be given the option to teach their remote lessons from their classrooms or from their homes and the schools will get a ventilation update.

Boston proposed a plan Thursday to delay the start of the school year to Sept. 21 to offer teachers and staff more time to prepare and train for the upcoming year.

The school district has ruled out a full-time return and is instead considering remote and hybrid learning models.

“This is no question one of the hardest decisions we have to make moving forward,” Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said.

During a rolling rally from Roxbury to City Hall, members of the Boston Teacher’s Union called on city officials to approve a fully remote plan that would eventually be followed by a phased return to in-person learning.

“I have hopes that we will start remote and I have hopes that a vaccine will come in time that we can reorient,” teacher Katie Mallon said. “But in the meantime we are frightened.”

The deadline for all schools to submit their final reopening plans to the state is Friday.

