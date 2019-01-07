State’s 6th recreational pot shop given green light to open

GREAT BARRINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Another recreational pot shop has been given the green light to begin selling marijuana as early as Friday.

The Cannabis Control Commission announced Monday that it issued a notice authorizing Theory Wellness in Great Barrington to commence adult-use retail operations and open in a minimum of three calendar days.

Theory Wellness, which also offers medical marijuana, is located at 394 Stockbridge Road.

The location will mark the sixth recreational shop to open in Massachusetts since November.

Other retail locations include Salem, Leicester, Northampton, Wareham, and Easthampton.

Today @MA_Cannabis issued a notice authorizing Theory Wellness in Great Barrington to commence adult-use retail operations and open in a minimum of three calendar days (Friday, 1/11 or later). — MA Cannabis Control Commission (@MA_Cannabis) January 7, 2019

