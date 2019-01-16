State’s 9th recreational pot shop given green light to open

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Another recreational marijuana shop has been given the green light to begin selling pot in Massachusetts as early as Sunday.

The Cannabis Control Commission announced Wednesday that it has issued a notice authorizing Northeast Alternatives Inc. in Fall River to commence retail operations and open in a minimum of three calendar days.

The location marks the ninth retail shop to open in the Bay State since November.

Other retail locations include Salem, Leicester, Northampton, Wareham, Hudson, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Easthampton.

