State’s first case of EEE virus found in Lakeville mosquito

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected in a mosquito in Lakeville for the first time this year, state health officials announced Wednesday.

Mosquito samples that tested positive for the serious and potentially fatal disease were collected on Aug. 17 and examined at the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory.

There is not an elevated risk for EEE but personal protection from mosquitoes remains a high priority, according to officials.

EEE can affect people of all ages and is generally spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

There have been no human cases of EEE in 2018.

