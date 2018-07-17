State’s first elevated bus platforms unveiled in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The state’s first elevated bus platforms were unveiled in Everett Tuesday.

The platforms are level to bus doors, making it easier for passengers to get on and off.

They also have ramps on either side so the busses are more accessible to handicap passengers.

“We all see people struggling to get on the bus with their strollers, if they have a disability,” said Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “This makes it so you can walk right onto the bus.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)