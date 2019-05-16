State’s highest court orders release of serial child rapist Wayne Chapman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts’ highest court has ordered the release of convicted serial child rapist Wayne Chapman.

The Supreme Court ruled Chapman can no longer be civilly committed after two mental health professionals concluded he was no longer sexually dangerous.

Chapman, 70, was convicted in 1977 of sexually assaulting young boys he lured into the woods. He’s been civilly committed since his prison term ended in 2004.

Despite the court order, Chapman is still in custody on charges stemming from incidents at MCI Shirley in 2018.

Prosecutors say Chapman exposed himself and masturbated in the view of prison staff.

Chapman pleaded not guilty in July to charges of open and gross lewdness and lewd, wanton and lascivious acts. He was ordered held on $25,000 bail.

Because Chapman cannot post the high bail, he will likely be forced to remain behind bars.

