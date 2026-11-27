PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The full Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear an appeal by Lindsay Clancy’s defense team on January 8.

Clancy’s defense is pushing for the case against her to be dismissed on double jeopardy grounds. They claim her constitutional rights have been violated due to a holdout juror obstructing justice by refusing to apply the standard of reasonable doubt during deliberations.

Clancy faced three charges of first-degree murder in her first trial, which ended in a mistrial in September.

The lower court judge overseeing Clancy’s case recently denied the defense’s motion to dismiss.

A request from the prosecution to delay the start of the retrial, currently scheduled for March, due to the ongoing appeal process, was also recently denied.

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