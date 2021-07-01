BOSTON (WHDH) - The highest court in Massachusetts decided to throw out the life sentence of a Boston man convicted of murdering of a Dorchester teenager back in 2010.

The new decision comes after a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that sentencing teenagers to life without parole violated the Constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment because juvenile brain development is scientifically different than in adults.

The then 16-year-old Joshua Fernandes was tried as an adult in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy without the possibility for parole.

Fernandes will be resentenced at a later date.

