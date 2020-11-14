States issue stricter guidelines as coronavirus cases continue to rise

The United States is shattering daily coronavirus case records, with hospitalizations also on the rise, and as states issue more guidelines doctors are worried about the virus’ spread.

“It’s every single urban area in the country. It’s every state. And the question is, what are we going to do about it?” said Dr. James Phillips of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The U.S. saw more than 184,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and nearly 69,000 hospitalizations for the virus, which medical officials said could lead to overcapacity and rationing of supplies.

“When that happens, it compromises the care that patients receive,” said ER physician

Dr. Uche Blackstock. “Not just patients who are coming in with coronavirus but patients who are coming in with run-of-the mill cases like heart attacks and strokes.”

States have issued new restrictions in response to the increase. In New Mexico, a temporary statewide order closing in-person services for all non-essential activities is set to take effect on Monday, and Oregon announced a statewide “two-week freeze” limiting gatherings and only allowing takeout and delivery at restaurants starting Wednesday.

Health officials are urging Americans to limit gatherings and use masks during Thanksgiving celebrations, but Phillips said he was concerned about a coming winter surge.

“It’s the first domino, the first dominoes to fall and I think that Americans need to be prepared that this is what’s coming in the next few weeks,” Phillips said.

