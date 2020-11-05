State’s new stay-at-home advisory, rules for businesses go into effect Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The state’s new COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory and updated rules for restaurants and entrainment venues will go into effect Friday as the state continues to see an increase in coronavirus cases.

Beginning Friday, all Bay Staters are being asked to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are going to work, taking a walk, running critical errands to get groceries, or addressing health needs.

Certain businesses and activities will also be stopping at 9:30 p.m. to limit COVID-19 transmission.

Effective Friday, the following businesses and activities must close to the public each day between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

Restaurants (in-person dining must cease at 9:30 PM, although takeout and delivery may continue for food and non-alcoholic beverages, but not alcohol)

Liquor stores and other retail establishments that sell alcohol must cease alcohol sales at 9:30 PM (but may continue to sell other products)

Adult-use marijuana sales must cease at 9:30 PM (not including medical marijuana)

Indoor & outdoor events

Theaters/movie theaters (including drive-in movie theaters), and performance venues (indoor and outdoor)

Youth and adult amateur sports activities

Golf facilities

Recreational boating and boating businesses

Outdoor recreational experiences

Casinos and horse tracks/simulcast facilities

Driving and flight schools

Zoos, botanical gardens, wildlife reserves, nature centers

Close contact personal services (such as hair and nail salons)

Gyms, Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Indoor and outdoor pools

Museums/cultural & historical facilities/guided tours

Gov. Charlie Baker has also signed an updated order related to face coverings that requires every resident to wear a mask in all public places, even where they are able to maintain 6 feet of distance from others.

The revised order still allows for an exception for residents who cannot wear a face-covering due to a medical or disabling condition, but it allows employers to require employees to provide proof of such a condition.

Indoor gatherings at private residences will now be limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings at private residences are limited to 25 people. The limit on gatherings held in public spaces and at event venues remains the same.

All gatherings must end and disperse by 9:30 p.m., regardless of size. Fines for violating the gathering order will be $500 for each person above the limit at a particular gathering.

