States’ position on the tentative opioid deal with Purdue

State attorneys general have been divided nearly evenly over whether to accept a tentative deal to settle lawsuits against Purdue Pharma related to the nation’s opioid crisis.

States that oppose the tentative settlement, which could be worth as much as $12 billion over time, wanted to continue their lawsuits against the members of the Sackler family that own Purdue while the company goes through bankruptcy proceedings. On Friday, a federal bankruptcy judge issued a preliminary injunction until Nov. 6, temporarily halting those lawsuits.

Kentucky and Oklahoma are not subject to the litigation because both reached previous settlements with Purdue, maker of the OxyContin painkiller.

